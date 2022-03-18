Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mali cuts off French TV and radio stations amid dispute

By BABA AHMED , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/18 20:27
Mali cuts off French TV and radio stations amid dispute

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali's government has blocked two major French media outlets, accusing Radio France Internationale and the France24 television channel of broadcasting false information about alleged army abuses.

The move is the latest sign of escalating tensions between Mali's government and its former colonizer that has spent the last nine years trying to help the West African country end an Islamic insurgency.

Relations have sharply deteriorated following military coups in 2020 and 2021 and France is now in the process of withdrawing its troops from the country.

The suspension of the French broadcast outlets would apply to both short-wave and FM frequencies and also would affect their digital platforms, Malian government spokesman Col. Abdoulaye Maiga said.

The suspension effectively halts the dominant sources of international news in Mali, a French-speaking country. Viewers who attempted to watch the channel on Friday received a “program blocked” message on their screens.

France Medias Monde, the parent company of RFI and France 24, issued a statement sharply condemning the Malian government's action.

“The group deplores this decision and strongly protests against unfounded accusations that seriously undermine the professionalism of its broadcasting stations," it said.

The two French media outlets had reported on alleged abuses of civilians by Malian soldiers made by U.N. High Commissioner on Human Rights Michelle Bachelet and Human Rights Watch.

___

Associated Press writer Elaine Ganley in Paris contributed.

Updated : 2022-03-18 23:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy