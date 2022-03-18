Alexa
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

Quake struck under Pacific Ocean east of Hualien

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/18 21:08
A 4.7 earthquake struck east of Hualien Friday evening. (Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 8:50 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Friday (March 18).

The quake was centered off the coast of Hualien County 54.9 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 13.8 km under the Pacific Ocean. No immediate damage or casualties were reported after the quake.

In Hualien County’s townships of Yanliao and Xibao, the temblor registered an intensity of 2 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale indicating how a quake is felt at a specific location.
earthquake
Hualien County
Central Weather Bureau

Updated : 2022-03-18 21:48 GMT+08:00

