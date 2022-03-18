Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts east Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattled east Taiwan at 8:50 p.m., the Central Weather Bureau said Friday (March 18).

The quake was centered off the coast of Hualien County 54.9 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 13.8 km under the Pacific Ocean. No immediate damage or casualties were reported after the quake.

In Hualien County’s townships of Yanliao and Xibao, the temblor registered an intensity of 2 on Taiwan’s 7-point scale indicating how a quake is felt at a specific location.

