Brumbies stay unbeaten in Super Rugby, beat Queensland 16-12

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The ACT Brumbies remained unbeaten in Super Rugby Pacific after five rounds and handed Queensland its first loss of the season with a 16-12 win over the Reds on Friday.

The Reds beat the Brumbies 19-16 in last season’s final of Super Rugby Australia with a try four minutes into stoppage time, ending a season in which the teams met three times and couldn’t be separated by more than three points.

It was more of the same on Friday. The Reds seemed to score when captain Fraser McReight kicked the ball forward, but he could not gather it when it hit the post and it bounced back for the Brumbies to ground it in goal in the 79th minute.

The Brumbies were lucky to lead at halftime despite defending their territory in most of the first 40 minutes — they had only 35% possession — with a try from Tom Wright at 29 minutes putting them in front.

It was the only match Friday. All but one match in the New Zealand section of the tournament was postponed this weekend because of outbreaks of COVID-19 among the teams.

Moana Pasifika will play the Hamilton-based Chiefs on Saturday in the only match in New Zealand.

In other matches in Australia on Saturday, the Fijian Drua play the Western Force in western Sydney and the New South Wales Waratahs host the Melbourne Rebels.

