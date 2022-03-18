Alexa
Draw for the Champions League quarterfinals

By Associated Press
2022/03/18 19:17
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the Champions League quarterfinals:

First Leg

April 5-6

Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)

Villarreal (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England)

Second Leg

April 12-13

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England)

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Villarreal (Spain)

Liverpool (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal)

___

Updated : 2022-03-18 21:47 GMT+08:00

