NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the Champions League quarterfinals:
First Leg
April 5-6
Chelsea (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)
Manchester City (England) vs. Atlético Madrid (Spain)
Villarreal (Spain) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Liverpool (England)
Second Leg
April 12-13
Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)
Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Manchester City (England)
Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Villarreal (Spain)
Liverpool (England) vs. Benfica (Portugal)
___
