Taiwan’s world badminton No.1 Tai Tzu-ying reaches All England Open quarterfinals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World badminton No.1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) sailed into the quarterfinals of the All England Open by defeating last year’s winner, Okuhara Nozomi, Friday (March 8).

Tai spent 34 minutes beating her Japanese adversary in two sets, 21-10 and 21-11, CNA reported. The Taiwanese champion won the All England Open women’s singles three times, most recently in 2020, though last year she stayed away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Okuhara, the March 16-20 championships in the British city of Birmingham marked her first major competition since the Tokyo Olympics due to surgery on her right foot. Out of 13 matches between the two, seven ended with a victory for Tai.

In the semifinals, she will face the winner of the match between An Seyoung of South Korea and Iris Wang of the United States. In the men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chou Tench (周天成) confronts Jonatan Christie of Indonesia Friday for a place in the semifinals.

