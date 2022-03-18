Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s world badminton No.1 Tai Tzu-ying reaches All England Open quarterfinals

Tai defeated last year's winner, Okuhara Nozomi, in 2 sets

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/18 19:53
Archived photo of badminton's World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying. 

Archived photo of badminton's World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — World badminton No.1 Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) sailed into the quarterfinals of the All England Open by defeating last year’s winner, Okuhara Nozomi, Friday (March 8).

Tai spent 34 minutes beating her Japanese adversary in two sets, 21-10 and 21-11, CNA reported. The Taiwanese champion won the All England Open women’s singles three times, most recently in 2020, though last year she stayed away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Okuhara, the March 16-20 championships in the British city of Birmingham marked her first major competition since the Tokyo Olympics due to surgery on her right foot. Out of 13 matches between the two, seven ended with a victory for Tai.

In the semifinals, she will face the winner of the match between An Seyoung of South Korea and Iris Wang of the United States. In the men’s singles, Taiwan’s Chou Tench (周天成) confronts Jonatan Christie of Indonesia Friday for a place in the semifinals.
Tai Tzu-ying
badminton
All England Open
Okuhara Nozomi

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's badminton queen featured in Kaohsiung's drone show
Taiwan's badminton queen featured in Kaohsiung's drone show
2022/02/14 11:22
Taiwan’s badminton queen wins silver at World Championships
Taiwan’s badminton queen wins silver at World Championships
2021/12/20 20:26
Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei eliminated from German open
Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei eliminated from German open
2021/11/05 14:18
Taiwanese badminton star bested by Singaporean player in Hylo Open
Taiwanese badminton star bested by Singaporean player in Hylo Open
2021/11/04 14:07
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen sails through to 2nd round of badminton's French Open
Taiwan's Chou Tien-chen sails through to 2nd round of badminton's French Open
2021/10/28 14:17

Updated : 2022-03-18 20:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ