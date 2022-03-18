Taiwan to launch program to retain migrant workers before end of April

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A program to fight a labor shortage by persuading migrant workers to stay longer will be introduced according to plan by late April, Labor Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said Friday (March 18).

Legislators wanted to know from Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) how he planned to counter a shortage of staff at various kinds of businesses in the country. He replied that the government was attracting foreign professionals to fill high-level vacancies, while experienced foreign students could take on mid-level jobs, CNA reported.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL) and the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) were also working on a plan to allow the recruitment of extra migrant workers based on the need of individual sectors of the economy, according to the premier.

As to the root causes of the shortage, Su mentioned Taiwan’s current period of fast growth, the highest in 11 years, as well as the government’s public works projects and the post-COVID recovery, which left restaurants, hotels and other service businesses unable to find suitable staff.

Another new element was that a considerable number of Taiwanese workers were no longer interested in certain types of work, increasing the demand for foreign labor, Su said.