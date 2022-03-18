Taiwan's defense minister signals new Seahawk choppers still on the horizon

A Seahawk chopper glides above the horizon as the sun sets during a training exercise by the US Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 alongside assau... A Seahawk chopper glides above the horizon as the sun sets during a training exercise by the US Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23 alongside assault ship USS Makin Island. (Twitter, 15th MEU photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told the media he has not received any notification so far that the U.S. is unwilling to sell 12 MH-60R anti-submarine Seahawk helicopters because it finds them incompatible for asymmetric warfare.

While on his way to a meeting at the Legislative Yuan on Friday (March 18), Chiu answered reporters' questions, saying that if there was any issue, plans will be adjusted or resolved, but that it will not simply halt halfway through, per a Liberty Times report.

Chiu said that there is a set procedure for purchasing military equipment from the U.S., which Taiwan follows. Regardless of whether it is finally approved or not, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense will know the status of the procurement ahead of time, but at this stage, the Ministry has not received notice, he added.

If the Ministry is informed, an announcement will be made, Chiu continued, since the Legislative Yuan needs to be informed. As for now, the proper procedure will be followed accordingly.

Yet reporters pursued the point: “Had Taiwan withdrawn the procurement application?”

“No,” said Chiu, explaining that the initial steps of evaluating and preparing the budget had been taken, so there was a basis for the procurement that had been established. He then reiterated that issues will be dealt with as they arise.

Chiu was then asked whether the U.S. refused the Seahawks because they were not considered suited for asymmetric warfare.

“It’s not about them not being asymmetrical,” Chiu said, adding that asymmetric warfare simply offers ways for the weak to fight the strong and that this strategic philosophy is being adopted across the board in Taiwan’s military and that there is a special budget for the coordination of naval and air combat power to this end.