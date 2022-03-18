Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/18 15:32
A refugee fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine looks out a bus window after crossing the border, at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Roma...
People who fled the war in Ukraine rest inside an indoor sports stadium being used as a refugee center, in the village of Medyka, a border crossing be...
A baby who fled Ukraine, is cared for by his mother at a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war ha...
A newly born critically endangered eastern black rhino stands in its enclosure next to its mother Eva at the zoo in Dvur Kralove, Czech Republic, Wedn...
A Ukrainian woman Olga, 25, and her child Svatoslav, 2, who fled the war from Poltava region in Ukraine wait at Przemysl train station on their way to...
Firefighters extinguish flames outside an apartment house after a Russian rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Monday, Ma...
Premature babies who were left behind by their parents lay in a bed in hospital number 3 in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Evge...
A woman reacts outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russia's offens...
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
Displaced Ukrainians wait to board a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Lviv in western Ukraine itself so far has be...
Ukrainian soldiers and firefighters search in a destroyed building after a bombing attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Gh...
Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base ...
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was freed from Iran, arrives at RAF Brize Norton in Brize Norton, England Thursday, March 17, 2022. Two British citizen...
Military cadets attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen, who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yav...

MAR. 11 – MAR. 17, 2022

The war in Ukraine dominates again — from fire and destruction in Kyiv to refugees arriving across Europe; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

