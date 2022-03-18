AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Displaced Ukrainians wait to board a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Lviv in western Ukraine itself so far has be... Displaced Ukrainians wait to board a Poland bound train in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Lviv in western Ukraine itself so far has been spared the scale of destruction unfolding to its east and south. The city's population of 721,000 has swelled during the war with residents escaping bombarded population centers and as a waystation for the nearly 2.6 million people who have fled the country. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)