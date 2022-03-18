Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese poll sees Taiwanese sympathy for China drop by half to 15%

JTEA survey sees US rise to second place

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/18 16:41
Sympathy for Japan is staying at a high level in Taiwan. (Facebook, JTEA photo)

Sympathy for Japan is staying at a high level in Taiwan. (Facebook, JTEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Only 15% of Taiwanese think their country should be close to China, less than half of the figure recorded the previous year, according to the results of an opinion poll published by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association (JTEA) Friday (March 18).

The main topic of the annual poll covering 2021 was the Taiwanese attitude toward Japan, CNA reported. A record level of 46% of respondents said Japan was the country Taiwan should be the closest to from now on.

While 31% of people in the previous survey named China, the new 2021 edition found sympathy for the communist neighbor had plunged by more than half to 15%, JTEA said.

Support for Japan had only fallen slightly in the 50-to-64 age group, but more than half of Taiwanese younger than 49 and older than 65 expressed sympathy for the country. Compared to the 2018 survey, the rise was most obvious with the group aged between 40 and 49.

China’s falling image allowed the United States to move into second place behind Japan, rising by 9% from 2018.

The survey was conducted by Eastern Online Co., Ltd. between Jan. 5 and Jan. 20, and obtained 1,068 valid responses with a margin of error of 3.06%.
Japan
Taiwan-Japan friendship
Taiwan-Japan relations
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association
JTEA
opinion poll

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest earthquake in Japan will not affect food imports to Taiwan: Cabinet
Latest earthquake in Japan will not affect food imports to Taiwan: Cabinet
2022/03/17 16:05
Russian weapons transport ship transits Japan's Tsugaru Strait
Russian weapons transport ship transits Japan's Tsugaru Strait
2022/03/16 13:02
First Taiwanese atemoyas arrive in Japan after China ban
First Taiwanese atemoyas arrive in Japan after China ban
2022/03/16 10:35
Taiwan Consumers’ Foundation finds excess pesticides on Japanese and local strawberries
Taiwan Consumers’ Foundation finds excess pesticides on Japanese and local strawberries
2022/03/11 16:05
Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
Taiwan pollster dismisses survey claiming majority support status quo
2022/03/08 18:29