Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Former military fort in northern Taiwan reborn as cultural site

Keelung Fortress Command a key military post in northern Taiwan during Japanese rule

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/18 15:11
Keelung Fortress Command. (Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)

Keelung Fortress Command. (Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung Fortress Command (基隆要塞司令部) has been transformed from a historical military post into an exhibition venue after two years of restoration.

Established in 1896 during the Japanese colonial period, the facility served as the high command of the military forces for northern Taiwan. Its jurisdiction covered Keelung and areas forming parts of New Taipei, Hsinchu, and Miaoli today.

The edifice was designed by Shinichi Asai, a member of the Japanese army, in a style characteristic of modern Japanese architecture that celebrates simplicity and elegance, said Chen Ching-ping (陳靜萍), director-general of the Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau (CAB). Some architectural highlights include washed gravel walls and 13-grooved tiles.

The former command post will be open to the public on April 22 to coincide with the opening of the Keelung City Expo, originally scheduled for October last year but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host an immersive exhibition as part of the expo, according to CAB.

Former military fort in northern Taiwan reborn as cultural site

Former military fort in northern Taiwan reborn as cultural site

Former military fort in northern Taiwan reborn as cultural site

Former military fort in northern Taiwan reborn as cultural site

Former military fort in northern Taiwan reborn as cultural site
Keelung Fortress Command. (Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau photos)
Keelung
Keelung Fortress Command
Taiwan
Japanese colonial period
military forces
command post
COVID-19
pandemic
exhibition

RELATED ARTICLES

It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
It’s time to open up Taiwan’s reserves to foreign workers
2022/03/17 20:15
Taiwan's Central Bank to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points beginning March 18
Taiwan's Central Bank to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points beginning March 18
2022/03/17 20:13
Control Yuan members push for investigation of former Taiwanese ambassador to Nicaragua
Control Yuan members push for investigation of former Taiwanese ambassador to Nicaragua
2022/03/17 18:18
Taiwan still trying to purchase AGM-158 missiles: Vice defense minister
Taiwan still trying to purchase AGM-158 missiles: Vice defense minister
2022/03/17 18:03
University in central Taiwan to offer full scholarships for Ukraine students
University in central Taiwan to offer full scholarships for Ukraine students
2022/03/17 17:38

Updated : 2022-03-18 15:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
New Taipei cram school teacher arrested for making students slap each other
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ