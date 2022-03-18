Former military fort in northern Taiwan reborn as cultural site

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Keelung Fortress Command (基隆要塞司令部) has been transformed from a historical military post into an exhibition venue after two years of restoration.

Established in 1896 during the Japanese colonial period, the facility served as the high command of the military forces for northern Taiwan. Its jurisdiction covered Keelung and areas forming parts of New Taipei, Hsinchu, and Miaoli today.

The edifice was designed by Shinichi Asai, a member of the Japanese army, in a style characteristic of modern Japanese architecture that celebrates simplicity and elegance, said Chen Ching-ping (陳靜萍), director-general of the Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau (CAB). Some architectural highlights include washed gravel walls and 13-grooved tiles.

The former command post will be open to the public on April 22 to coincide with the opening of the Keelung City Expo, originally scheduled for October last year but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will host an immersive exhibition as part of the expo, according to CAB.



Keelung Fortress Command. (Keelung City Cultural Affairs Bureau photos)