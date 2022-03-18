Natural Gas Storage Market Scope and overview, 2022 Analysis & Forecast To 2030 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The global natural gas storage market size was US$790 billion in 2021. The global natural gas storage market is forecast to grow to US$ 1274 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol498

Natural gas storage is essential for ensuring supply reliability and meeting consumer demands. Gas is stored during periods of low demand, and it is taken from storage during high-demand seasons. The two types of natural gas storage are underground natural gas storage and above-ground natural gas storage.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Due to the growing importance of depleted reservoir storage, demand for natural gas storage is increasing in the United States. Thus, it is likely to drive market growth.

Increasing seasonal demand from a variety of end-use applications and industrial sectors, combined with rising natural gas output, is likely to drive market expansion in the coming years.

Government policies that favor low-carbon fuels over other fossil fuels are projected to continue to boost natural gas demand. In addition, technological advancements combined with a growing awareness of natural gas as a clean fuel will drive demand even higher.

The technological problems associated with storage systems may hamper the growth of the global natural gas storage market.

Underground natural gas storages have become a critical component of energy supply during peak seasons, especially in Europe and North America. In addition, the enormous demand for subterranean natural gas may fuel the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, North America is forecast to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The market is expected to stay in lead due to growing exploration and production activity in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to develop at the fastest rate from 2022 to 2030, owing to increasing demand from end-use industries. China and India’s market for natural gas storage are growing significantly, owing to the fast increasing end-user applications. Several economies with low natural gas production employ natural gas storage to meet public demand. Such countries include Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Thus, it will fuel the market growth during the study period.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol498

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for natural gas reduced drastically during the pandemic. In addition, disruptions in the supply chain hampered market growth. Due to stringent lockdown restrictions in various countries, companies had to halt the activities for a short time period. Thus, it negatively impacted the market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global natural gas storage market segmentation focuses on Type, Underground Storage Type, and Region.

Type Outlook

Underground

Aboveground

Underground Storage Type Outlook

Depleted Gas Reservoir

Aquifer Reservoir

Salt Caverns

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol498

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

McDermott International, Inc.

NAFTA A.S.

TransCanada Corp.

Royal Vopak N.V.

Chart Industries

Uniper

Enbridge, Inc.

Gazprom

Martin Midstream Partners L.P.

Other prominent players

What are the key findings of the report?

•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol498

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/