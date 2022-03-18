Mining Equipment Market Scope and overview, Market Scope and overview, Outlook 2030

The global mining equipment market size was US$ 125 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach US$ 182 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Mining equipment is employed to dig and carry large and bulky materials. Drill rigs, excavators, crawlers, crushing and processing equipment, graders, mixers, dumpers, finishing equipment, loaders, trucks, trenchers, and dozers all come under the umbrella of mining equipment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As the virus continues to spread at a rapid pace, countries around the world are implementing measures including social distancing, contact tracing, surveillance, and testing to prevent further infection. Due to the abrupt impact on mining activities around the world, the global mining equipment market observed a significant decline during the pandemic period.

Factors Influencing

Profit margins of the global mining equipment market are expected to enhance during the forecast period. The new era of automation is expected to fuel the chances of growth in the coming years. Since 1990, the cost of industrial robotics has decreased by 50%. Moreover, mining activities such as excavating and hauling are now completely mechanized. Operators are already experiencing the benefits of automation due to increased productivity and safety.

The growing demand for electronic mining equipment is expected to generate promising opportunities for the market players during the forecast period. Mining equipment work on diesel engines that produce noise, heat, and pollutants. When employing diesel-powered mining equipment, it’s also crucial to keep the area well ventilated. The use of battery-operated or electronic mining equipment ensures cleaner working conditions and lower maintenance expenses.

The demand for metals and materials, and other resources is significantly rising in emerging nations. Thus, the market is forecast to witness huge potential growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific will dominate the global mining equipment industry due to abundant reserves and rising commodity prices. Moreover, this region offers a variety of opportunities for mining companies, including significant potential for bauxite, iron ore, and coal discovery. Meanwhile, North America will witness a potential growth rate due to advancements in automobile technology.

Competitors in the Market

Caterpillar

AB Volvo

Komatsu Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Terex Corporation

Mining Machines JSC

Atlas Copco AB, SANY GROUP

Doosan Corporation

Equipment North Inc.

RTM Equipment

DAKOTA EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURING INC.

ASTEC INDUSTRIES INC.

Konecranes

XCMG Group

BEML Limited

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

AARD Mining Equipment

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Mineral Processing Equipment

Portable

Stationary

Surface Mining Equipment

Articultated Dump Truck

Crawler Dozer

Crawler Excavator

Others

Underground Mining Equipment

Hydraulic Excavators

Mining Dozers

Underground Haulers

Others

Mining Drills & Breakers

Drills

Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing & Screening Equipment

Portable

Stationary

Others

By Application

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

By Solution

Products

Services

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

