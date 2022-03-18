Alternative Energy Market Scope and overview, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global alternative energy market size was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global alternative energy market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.5 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly popular in every industry. Many alternative energy companies concentrate on integrating innovative technology to produce large amounts of alternative energy. Thus, it will benefit the global alternative energy market during the study period.
The increasing concerns over greenhouse gases and CO2 emissions are likely to surge the demand for alternative energy to cater to the public demands without harming the environment. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global alternative energy market.
Growing initiatives from governments in the renewable energy sector will offer ample growth opportunities for the growth of the alternative energy market.
The requirement for huge investment may limit the market growth. On the contrary, the shortage of non-renewable resources and growing prices of fuel may accelerate the demand for alternative energy during the forecast period.
Increasing population and rising industrialization in the emerging economies will benefit the overall alternative energy market during the forecast period.
Increasing public awareness about the harmful effects of conventional sources of energy will drive the alternative energy market forward.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the global alternative energy market. The power and energy sectors were negatively impacted in the early phases of the lockdown due to the shutdown of industries and manufacturing. Thus, it reduced the demand for alternative energy. Furthermore, authorities have either postponed or canceled their investment decisions which ultimately limited the growth of the alternative energy market.
The market may begin to recover once the economies start recovering. In addition, the awareness about the harmful effects of traditional sources of energy has increased. Thus, it may fuel the growth of the global alternative energy market in the coming years.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific alternative energy market is growing at a rapid pace, owing to the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India. In addition, governments in these countries are focusing on increasing industrialization. As a result, the global alternative energy market will grow significantly in the region. Furthermore, the growing population and increasing energy demands will benefit the Asia-Pacific alternative energy market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
- BB Ltd
- General Electric (GE)
- The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power)
- Innergex
- Enel Spa (Enel)
- Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy)
- EDF
- Geronimo Energy
- Invenergy
- ACCIONA.
- Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global alternative energy market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Use, and Region.
Based on Type
- Hydroelectric Power
- Wind Power Energy
- Bioenergy
- Solar Energy
- Geothermal Energy
Based on End-Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
•This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
•The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
•This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
