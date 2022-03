A woman with stickers on her face that read in Portuguese: "No income, no housing, no minimum income. Out with Bolsonaro and his gang", takes part in ... A woman with stickers on her face that read in Portuguese: "No income, no housing, no minimum income. Out with Bolsonaro and his gang", takes part in a protest demanding the extension of a moratorium on evictions, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, March 17, 2022. People demand the country's Supreme Court extend a moratorium on evictions imposed during the pandemic that is due to expire at the end of March, potentially affecting tens of thousands of low-income families. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)