Italian parliament approves motion calling attention to Taiwan Strait

Overwhelming majority from across the political spectrum votes in favor

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/18 14:00
The Palazzo Montecitorio in Rome, home of Italy's Chamber of Deputies. (Wikicommons, Nicholas Gemini photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The lower house of Italy’s parliament has approved a motion calling on the government to pay attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait by an overwhelming majority, reports said Friday (March 18).

In the proposal, the deputy chairman of the Permanent Commission for Foreign Affairs at the Chamber of Deputies, Paolo Formentini, said that NATO, the European Union, and other international organizations should monitor developments in the Indo-Pacific region as China might use the Russian invasion in Ukraine to undertake action against Taiwan, CNA reported.

The motion also called on the Italian government to take part in the design of an Indo-Pacific strategy and of a policy to respond to tension in the Taiwan Strait. In Wednesday’s (March 16) vote, 387 members of the Chamber voted in favor of the proposal, 19 against, and 11 abstained.

Not only did a vast majority of the 417 legislators present vote in favor, but the support also crossed party lines, from Formentini’s own right wing Lega to the coalition government’s largest member, the leftist Five Star Movement (M5S), CNA reported.

In an interview with Radio Radicale, he emphasized Taiwan’s role as a democracy and as a leading economy, especially in the field of semiconductors. The widespread support for the motion meant that Italy’s government needed to monitor the situation in the Indo-Pacific and formulate adequate policies, Formentini said.
Updated : 2022-03-18 15:41 GMT+08:00

