Chinese Corporate Image Development Association and National Taiwan Normal University Co-Host Taiwan CI/Corporate Image Show

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 18 March 2022 - Taiwan CI/Corporate Image Show, co-hosted by the Chinese Corporate Image Development Association (CCIDA) and the Department of Design, National Taiwan Normal University, is under way over the course of March 15-24 at No. 7, Ln. 5, Qingtian St., Da'an Dist., Taipei City.



With "Sharing Heritage, Showing Image" as its theme, the event is the first in Taiwan to offer a comprehensive overview of how eminent domestic and international businesses have introduced their respective corporate identity systems. Visitors are offered an opportunity to trace the world's and Taiwan's CIS history through a cornucopia of invaluable records essential to the creation of many a CIS since early the last century: corporate logos, mascots, extrapolated designs, and guidelines laid out in manuals.



In the spotlight are a number of classics in the global CIS history: the world's first CIS, designed for Germany's AEG, by Peter Behrens in 1908; the Olivetti logotype restyled by Walter Ballmer in 1970; the IBM logotype designed by Paul Rand in 1972. Also on display are nearly 100 domestic and international CI manuals for such momentous occasions as the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Expo '70 in Osaka, 1989 World Design Expo in Nagoya, and 1990 International Garden and Greenery Exposition in Osaka.



Of particular significance to Taiwan's CIS history are "Formosa Plastics Design Policy," Taiwan's first manual on CIS introduction, devised by industry pioneer Kuo Shu-hsiung in 1967; local companies' mascot figures in the personal collection of Prof. Li Yi-hsun from the Department of Visual Design, National Kaohsiung Normal University; memorabilia dating back to the 1980s and 1990s when CETRA (now TAITRA) and the China Productivity Center made their respective efforts to promote brand-building and CIS introduction in this country; CIS-centered books from Yi Fong Tang Publisher.



