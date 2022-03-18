Alex Nedeljkovic makes 43 saves, Red Wings beat Canucks 1-0

Vancouver Canucks' Travis Hamonic (27) grabs Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond (23) as the teams scuffle during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Vancouver Canucks' Travis Hamonic (27) grabs Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond (23) as the teams scuffle during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Detroit Red Wings' Pius Suter, left, scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, M... Detroit Red Wings' Pius Suter, left, scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, stops a shot by Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Th... Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, right, stops a shot by Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, right, checks Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 17, 2022... Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, right, checks Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, right, checks Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 17, 2022... Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller, right, checks Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic made 43 saves, Pius Suter scored and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Thursday night to end a six-game winless streak.

Nedeljkovic had his second of the season and the fifth of his career. Suter scored midway through the second period, with help from Vladislav Namesnikov.

Thatcher Demko stopped 34 shots for the Canucks.

Vancouver pushed in the third, outshooting the Red Wings 14-4 in the period and pulling Demko with 2:23 left on the game clock.

Vancouver center Elias Pettersson returned after missing a game because of an undisclosed upper-body injury.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Canucks: Host Calgary on Saturday night.