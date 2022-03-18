North America Taiwanese Engineering and Science Association to hold Women’s Summit

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The North America Taiwanese Engineering and Science Association (NATEA) will be holding its second annual Women’s Summit from 7-10 a.m. on March 26, with discussions focusing on the theme “Free to Choose.”

“NATEA believes that gender should not be a constraint when it comes to achieving personal goals,” said NATEA in introducing this year’s theme. “Today more than ever, we want to empower women to be free in making their own choices.”

The event will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions in which female leaders in the fields of technology and education share their experiences of choosing their own paths at work and at home. Topics of discussion will include “Free to Become You,” which highlights the sense of self as one forges one’s own path; “Free to Lead,” which highlights effective ways to become leaders; and “Free to Live,” which highlights work-life balance.

Notable speakers and panelists include former Google and Microsoft engineering leader Yumay Chang (張郁梅), Google Cloud technical leader and manager Janet Kuo, Meta AI data science tech lead manager Justine Kao, New England Innovation Academy founding member Jossy Lee (李楓真), KLA Corporation product marketing manager Karis Lee, and former Amazon senior product manager Jiali.

The “Free to Live” panel discussion will be conducted in Chinese.

The summit, held online and for free, is open for registration on Eventbrite; attendees who complete the process will receive a Zoom link prior to the event.

Founded in Silicon Valley in 1991, NATEA is a non-profit professional organization that connects “innovative leaders with the community” to share business insights and entrepreneurial experiences. The organization currently has over 2,600 members and 26 corporate sponsors throughout the U.S. and Canada.



(NATEA image)