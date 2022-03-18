Alexa
Chinese official says Taiwan premier has ‘split personality’

Zhu Fenglian and Su Tseng-chang trade barbs over Chinese drama

  318
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/18 12:25
Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has been derided as having dissociative identity disorder by China’ s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) after he publicly cited verses from a Chinese TV drama.

Earlier this month, Su quoted poems about women’s roles allegedly penned by Sun Yat-sen (孫中山), a past leader of the opposition KMT, at a legislative interpellation, intended to criticize the integrity of the controversial political figure. The lines turned out to be taken from the Chinese drama, Towards the Republic (走向共和).

Zhu poked fun at Su on Wednesday (March 16), saying he’s a hypocrite advocating for de-Sinicization ostensibly while longing for Chinese culture personally. She added Su might have developed multiple personalities, as she sarcastically recommended a number of inspiring Chinese dramas for him, Newtalk.

In a war of words, Su replied on Friday (March 18) he possesses an open mind and is fond of watching various genres of TV shows from around the world without harboring a certain set of ideologies. It’s a shame that China does not grant freedoms for people to learn about different cultures, he lamented.

He would invite Zu to watch the film, Revolution of Our Times (時代革命), if he had a chance, so that she would be able to see “how China ate its own words, brutally suppressed the Hong Kong people against universal values,” CNA quoted him as saying.
China
Taiwan
Revolution of Our Times
de-Sinicization
dissociative identity disorder
split personality
Su Tseng-chang
Zhu Fenglian

Updated : 2022-03-18 14:10 GMT+08:00

