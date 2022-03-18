Alexa
John Klingberg scores late in regulation and OT for Stars

By Associated Press
2022/03/18 11:15
Dallas Stars' John Klingberg, right, celebrates his winning goal past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) as Stars' Tyler Seguin and Canadie...

Dallas Stars' Michael Raffl joins in the celebrations following a winning goal by teammate John Klingberg (3) to defeat the Montreal Canadiens at the ...

Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov (34) celebrates a goal by teammate John Klingberg (not shown) past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen, right, durin...

Montreal Canadiens' Joel Armia interferes with Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger during third-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday...

Montreal Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta gets caught in between Dallas Stars' Luke Glendening, right, and Jacob Peterson during second-period NHL hockey g...

Montreal Canadiens' Corey Schueneman is checked by Dallas Stars' Luke Glendening during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Thursday, Ma...

Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki scores past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger as defenseman Jani Hakanpaa looks on during third-period NHL hockey...

MONTREAL (AP) — John Klingberg scored late in regulation and overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Klingberg tied it with 4:46 left in regulation and ended it with 10 seconds to go in the five-minute overtime.

“It was just a huge goal,” Klingberg said. “We had to step up more but that’s from the whole D-core.”

Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots.

“This year our goalie’s making saves and we’re getting huge goals,” Dallas coach Rick Bowness said. “That game could’ve been 3-0 five minutes in. Jake was fantastic.”

Radek Faksa and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, with Faska ending a four-month goal drought.

“I had loads of chances before, but when you haven’t scored in so long, you’re not really comfortable with it,” Faksa said. “It felt like forever. Hopefully I’ll never have that long without a goal again.”

Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Corey Schueneman countered for Montreal. Jake Allen made 31 saves.

UP NEXT

Stars: At New York Islanders on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Ottawa on Saturday night.

Updated : 2022-03-18 12:39 GMT+08:00

