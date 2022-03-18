How Chinese choppers could be used in attack on Taiwan

A Chinese chopper arrives to evacuate troops from Sichuan after an earthquake rescue operation in 2008. A Chinese chopper arrives to evacuate troops from Sichuan after an earthquake rescue operation in 2008. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The People's Liberation Army’s (PLA) helicopter force has grown from about 136 units in 2011 to over 500 units as of this year, which could have real implcations for Taiwan’s defense.

A recent report by the China Maritime Studies Institute at the U.S Naval War College highlights how China’s burgeoning chopper force may be depolyed during an invasion of Taiwan. It predicts two potential strategies from the PLA: one being a rapid strike using almost all chopper units simultaneously, and the other a slower, sequential deployment of select forces to slowly bring Taiwan under control.

In the first scenario, a mass artillery bombardment would reign down on Taiwan to try and destroy its air defenses to clear the way for an enormous wave of choppers, (what Chinese planners refer to as an “aeriel assault brigade") to zip across the Taiwan Strait and air drop assault groups onto key strategic targets, per Business Insider. Many of these spots are in northern Taiwan, like the Presidential Office Building, Taipei Songshan airport, Taoyuan International Airport and other military bases and harbors.

The timing of the attacks will likely coincide with an amphibious assault on the country, which could see the bulk of Taiwan’s forces hunkered down on the beaches, while China’s choppers fly overhead and hit these strategic points inland from behind Taiwan’s front lines.

The first waves are likely to be use smaller, legacy helo platforms with the aim of drawing out fire from Taiwan’s defenders so the PLA can then pinpoint and destroy the country's air defense positions with follow-up waves of newer, heavy-hitting assault choppers. Chinese state media have boasted that one sortie of China’s indigenous Z-10 choppers, for instance, can take out at least six enemy tanks. Yet the U.S. Naval War College report thinks the PLA is at least another decade away from being able to successfully carry out aerial assault brigade attacks on Taiwan.

Indeed, in 2020, Chinese media talked up how an assault brigade of 100 helicopters could land PLA troops on Taiwan within an hour, but Taiwanese military expert Sung Chao-wen (宋兆文) said at the time that even if the PLA's assault brigade had 1,000 helicopters, they would all be destroyed.

American military strategists have also said that helicopters approaching Taiwan would face multiple layers of anti-aircraft firepower from both sea and land and from long range and short range, describing the threat of being shot down "terrifyingly high.”

In addition to the country’s robust air defenses, Taiwan presents a challenging topography for landing a chopper, per Storm Media reports, saying mountainous terrain, high-voltage electric towers and a preponderance of wires and cables strewn over the urbanized landscape all present obstacles.