A man rides a scooter through an underground road in Gauhati, India, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) A man rides a scooter through an underground road in Gauhati, India, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

People wearing face masks and shields walk along a street in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) People wearing face masks and shields walk along a street in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Supporters of incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres from the Fretilin Party, shout slogans during a campaign rally of the presidential election in Dil... Supporters of incumbent Francisco "Lu-Olo" Guterres from the Fretilin Party, shout slogans during a campaign rally of the presidential election in Dili, East Timor, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Thousands of people in East Timor flocked to presidential campaign rallies Wednesday, days before an election that will test the young nation's stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty. (AP Photo/Lorenio Do Rosario Pereira)

The sun sets behind the golden mount temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) The sun sets behind the golden mount temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Teachers apply colored powder on another as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, at a school in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 17, 2... Teachers apply colored powder on another as they celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colours, at a school in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

A man walks at a shopping mall usually packed with shoppers in Causeway Bay, a famous shopping district in Hong Kong Thursday, March 10, 2022. Hong Ko... A man walks at a shopping mall usually packed with shoppers in Causeway Bay, a famous shopping district in Hong Kong Thursday, March 10, 2022. Hong Kong's neon lights are still on, but COVID-19 has turned off a lot of the city's usual energy. Instead, now there is an unusual sense of limbo. Busy shopping streets and office districts are very much emptier than ever before. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

A worker wearing a protective suit carrying a garbage bag walks along a passage way to the gondola station at the Alpine venue of the 2022 Winter Para... A worker wearing a protective suit carrying a garbage bag walks along a passage way to the gondola station at the Alpine venue of the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman wearing a face mask walks in a park in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) A woman wearing a face mask walks in a park in Hong Kong, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

March 11-17, 2022

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and the Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

