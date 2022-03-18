Premium Tutors Offer Hybrid Tuition Services Amidst COVID-19

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 18 March 2022 - Premium Tutors is offering flexible hybrid tuition services - allowing both new or existing students to opt for either face-to-face , online lessons , or a hybrid of both with their preferred tutor amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



As a home tuition agency in Singapore, Premium Tutors offers one -to-one private home tuition for primary, secondary, JC and even tertiary students. The company has extended their services to online lessons via video conference calls. This is especially helpful amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and frequent update of restrictions, as lesson arrangements can be swapped out anytime. The trend of online tuition in Singapore allows for an increased flexibility for students to enhance their learning journey whilst juggling other commitments. With this, Premium Tutors offers the same personalised and quality education for both their online and offline lessons.



With an aim to provide well-rounded education and enrichment services , b esides academic tuition lessons, Premium Tutors hopes to develop students holistically by offering lessons in art, music, sports, coding and even conversational languages. Moreover, with t he company ’s quick turnaround time of 12 hours , students can be matched with a qualified tutor within a short notice. They also offer the option to replace the tutor at no additional cost, should their teaching styles not be suitable for the student.



With over 300 satisfied clients, Premium Tutors is an established home tuition agency founded by a dedicated team of educators. Founded in 2016, the company now has a comprehensive pool of over 10,000 qualified and experienced private tutors who can provide tuition services for all levels and subjects. Premium Tutors strives to provide students a holistic educational experience through flexible hybrid tuition services even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



For more information, please visit https://www.premiumtutors.sg/.



