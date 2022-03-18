AP PHOTOS: Day 22: Buildings in flames, soldiers on guard

An ambulance drives in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022, as a curfew in the Ukrainian capital comes to an end. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) An ambulance drives in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022, as a curfew in the Ukrainian capital comes to an end. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Hospital staff sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP P... Hospital staff sit in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris... People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Ukrainian servicemen carry containers backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 202... Ukrainian servicemen carry containers backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian woman reacts as she sits at a refugee shelter in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) A Ukrainian woman reacts as she sits at a refugee shelter in Nadarzyn, near Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A Ukrainian serviceman is backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo... A Ukrainian serviceman is backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Valentina Ivanivna, 72, who was injured after her house was hit by bombing, poses for a photo at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursd... Valentina Ivanivna, 72, who was injured after her house was hit by bombing, poses for a photo at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

People put up plastic sheets to cover the broken windows of their apartments after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, lan... People put up plastic sheets to cover the broken windows of their apartments after parts of a Russian missile, shot down by Ukrainian air defense, landed on an apartment block, according to authorities, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A veterinarian examines a cat of a Ukrainian refugee, in Nadarzyn, Poland, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Veterinarians working for a center receiving r... A veterinarian examines a cat of a Ukrainian refugee, in Nadarzyn, Poland, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Veterinarians working for a center receiving refugees, examine, vaccinate and issue health certificates for pets that the people fleeing war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A doctor walks in a hospital basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. ... A doctor walks in a hospital basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris... People who fled the war in Ukraine wait at the train station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Ukrainian entrepreneur Yevhen Potoplyak, 42, reads a story to his sons Ostab and Denys via videoconference in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 1... Ukrainian entrepreneur Yevhen Potoplyak, 42, reads a story to his sons Ostab and Denys via videoconference in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Yevhen's two sons and his wife Maria left for Poland on Feb. 26. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim ... Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A man injured in a bombing lies on a stretcher at a hospital hallway during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, ... A man injured in a bombing lies on a stretcher at a hospital hallway during an air raid alarm in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Raging walls of flame light up the night from inside the gutted interior of a bombed brick warehouse where firefighters desperately shoot water toward crumbling walls and smoke that looks like it was belched from an erupting volcano fills the sky with dense, black clouds.

A doctor in a white coat makes his way through a dim, dank basement corridor and other medical workers huddle together in an underground room after an air raid alarm sends them scurrying from their work attending scores of wounded.

On Day 22 of Russia’s war on Ukraine, more bombs fell, buildings collapsed and thousands of terrified residents continued to flee when they could from their besieged cities.

Those who remained behind did what they could to help those who were hurt, to protect themselves and their property, and to fight back.

In one Associated Press photograph, residents can be seen hanging plastic sheets over glassless window frames after pieces of a Russian missile landed on their apartment block. In another, a 42-year-old entrepreneur sits on a couch next to a wall graced with an enormous children's drawing and reads a story via video call for his two sons, who have fled with their mother to Poland.

Other images capture the country's determined resistance to Russia's invasion. In one, a paper target bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been tacked onto the wall of a target range. In yet another, two Ukrainian servicemen, one with a cigarette dangling from his mouth and a wary look in his eye, guard their position near Brovary, a city north of the capital of Kyiv.