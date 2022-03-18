Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Ex-Mavs GM says he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct

By TERRY WALLACE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/18 05:36
Ex-Mavs GM says he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson sued the team Thursday, alleging that team owner Mark Cuban fired him in retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct by a team executive.

In a court document filed in a Dallas County court, Nelson said his relationship with Cuban soured after he called for action against a team executive who is a close Cuban aide for sexually harassing a job applicant. Unbeknownst to Nelson, the lawsuit said, Cuban had reached a confidential settlement with the applicant.

The deterioration of his relationship with Cuban, which Nelson said had previously been close, climaxed with his firing, the lawsuit alleged.

When Nelson complained to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission of illegal retaliation, Cuban offered him $52 million to drop the complaint and enter into a non-disclosure agreement, the lawsuit alleged.

Nelson also accused Cuban of a pattern of covering up sexual misconduct claims.

“I filed this lawsuit on behalf of my family and all the Mavericks employees who have experienced harassment, discrimination, or retaliation in the workplace,” Nelson said in a statement.

A message seeking comment from the Mavericks was not immediately returned. Cuban denied the allegations to ESPN, saying: “Everything in that filing is a lie. We did multiple complete investigations and the only person that did not live up to the standards of the Dallas Mavericks was Mr. Nelson. He was fired as a result."

In 2018, the NBA reviewed 2011 allegations of sexual assault against Cuban and the investigation that led to a decision by prosecutors not to pursue the case. Commissioner Adam Silver chose not to suspend Cuban after finding that he was not directly implicated in the misconduct toward women within his organization.

Cuban also agreed to contribute $10 million to help further the cause of women in sports and raise awareness about domestic violence after an investigation substantiated numerous incidents of sexual harassment and improper workplace conduct within the franchise going back more than 20 years.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Updated : 2022-03-18 08:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street