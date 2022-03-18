Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

By Associated Press
2022/03/18 05:23
2 people killed, 2 wounded in Florida commuter bus shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Two people were killed and two others were wounded Thursday during shooting on a South Florida commuter bus, officials said.

The shooting occurred on a Broward County Transit bus just outside the Fort Lauderdale police headquarters, but no officers were involved in the shooting, police said on Twitter.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second died at the hospital, police said. The two others remained at the hospital.

Three other people were injured when the bus crashed into their car, officials said. They were treated at the scene.

Police said the shooter was in custody and did not believe there was any further threat to the public.

Updated : 2022-03-18 08:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street