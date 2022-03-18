Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Jake Diekman guaranteed $8M in 2-year deal with Red Sox

By Associated Press
2022/03/18 05:38
Jake Diekman guaranteed $8M in 2-year deal with Red Sox

FORT MYERS, Fla, (AP) — Left-hander Jake Diekman is guaranteed $8 million in his two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Diekman gets $3.5 million in each of the next two seasons under the deal announced Wednesday. Boston has a $4 million option for 2024 with a $1 million buyout.

The 35-year-old reliever was 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA with a career-high seven saves in 67 relief appearances for Oakland last season, striking out 83 in 60 2/3 innings. He has a 2.96 ERA over the past two seasons.

Diekman is 20-25 with a 3.73 ERA, 14 saves and 11.47 strikeouts per nine innings for Philadelphia (2012-15), Texas (2015-18), Arizona (2018), Kansas City (2019), and Oakland (2019-21).

To clear a roster spot, Boston put left-hander James Paxton on the 60-day injured list as he recovers from Tommy John surgery last April.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-18 08:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street