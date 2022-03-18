PagerDuty, Cheniere rise; SecureWorks, Bioceres fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Dollar General Corp., up $9.45 to $221.94.

The discount retailer gave investors an encouraging sales forecast and raised its dividend.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $8.24 to $160.69.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings increased its dividend and announced a $1.5 billion stock buyback plan.

PagerDuty Inc., up $5.60 to $32.45.

The software developer's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Cheniere Energy Inc., up $2.41 to $128.29.

The U.S. granted permission for additional sales to to Europe as it seeks to cut its dependence on Russian oil and gas.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $3.75 to $30.06.

The clothing and accessories maker handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

SecureWorks Corp., down $1.53 to $11.31.

The information security services provider gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., down $1.52 to $13.35.

The maker of agricultural products is buying Marrone Bio Innovations.

Devon Energy Corp., up $5.06 to $57.52.

Oil prices rose and lifted energy stocks.