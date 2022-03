Thursday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,709,128 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Thursday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Quarterfinals

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-4.