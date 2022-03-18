Alexa
MLB Calendar

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/18 03:03
Through March 23 — Period for renewing contracts of unsigned players on 40-man rosters.

March 17 — Exhibition games start.

March 22 — Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

March 26 — Deadline to request unconditional release waivers for a player with 30 days termination pay, 2 p.m. EDT.

April 4 — Deadline to request unconditional release waivers for a player with 45 days termination pay, 2 p.m. EDT.

April 7 — Opening day, active rosters reduced to TBD.

TBD — Salary arbitration hearings, held remotely.

July 17-19 — Amateur draft, Los Angeles.

July 19 — All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

July/August TBD — Deadline for drafted players to sign, except for players who have exhausted college eligibility.

July 24 —Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Cooperstown, N.Y.

July 25 — Deadline for agreement between MLB and players’ association for 2024 international amateur draft.

July 28-Aug. 3 TBD — Last day during the season to trade a player.

Aug. 11 — Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

Aug. 21 — Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

Aug. 31 — Last day to be contracted to an organization and be eligible for postseason roster.

Sept. 1 — Active rosters expand to 28 players.

Oct. 5 — Regular season ends.

November TBA — Trading resumes, day after World Series.

Dec. 2 — Last day for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

Dec. 4 — Hall of Fame Today's Game Committee vote announced, San Diego.

Dec. 5-7/8 — Winter meetings, San Diego,

Dec. 15 — International signing period closes, 5 p.m. EST.

