Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Arkansas deputy testifies in trial over teen's shooting

By ANDREW DeMILLO , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/18 02:23
Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center, into the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesda...
Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain's casket at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in Beebe, Ark., July 6, 202...

Arkansas State Troopers escort former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, Michael Davis, center, into the Cabot Readiness Center in Cabot, Ark., on Tuesda...

Attorney Ben Crump stands next to Hunter Brittain's casket at the Beebe High School Auditorium before his memorial service in Beebe, Ark., July 6, 202...

CABOT, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas deputy on trial for fatally shooting an unarmed 17-year-old during a traffic stop testified Thursday that he fired because he believed the teen was reaching for a gun.

Michael Davis, a former sergeant with the Lonoke County sheriff’s office, got emotional at times as recounted the June 23 fatal shooting of Hunter Brittain, who was white. Davis faces between three and 10 years in prison if a jury convicts him of felony manslaughter for shooting Brittain, whose death drew the attention of national civil rights leaders and activists.

“I didn’t get into this job to kill people,” Davis, who is also white, said as his voice cracked during more than an hour of testimony.

Brittain was killed outside an auto repair shop near Cabot, a city of about 26,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Davis testified that he fired at Brittain after the teen didn't comply with his commands to show his hands and reached into the back of his pickup truck. Brittain was holding a container — which his family members have said held antifreeze — and no evidence of firearms were found in or near the truck, investigators said.

“I didn't know what he was reaching for," Davis testified. “I thought he was reaching for a gun, a rifle, specifically."

A passenger who was with Brittain and another witness who was in the auto repair shop have testified they didn't hear any commands from the deputy before he shot the teen.

Davis was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in July for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting. Jurors this week were shown that footage, which shows the moments after the shooting.

Prosecutors were set to cross-examine Davis on Thursday afternoon. Other witnesses who testified Thursday included a deputy who responded after the shooting and a lieutenant with the sheriff's office who coordinated officers' training.

Updated : 2022-03-18 04:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street