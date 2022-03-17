Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Transgender woman posts top time in 500 prelims at NCAAs

By CHARLES ODUM , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/17 23:54
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Cham...
University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat of the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Cham...
Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, i...
Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas smiles after winning a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March ...
Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas competes in a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, i...
Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, i...

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas swims in a preliminary heat for the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Cham...

University of Pennsylvania transgender athlete Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat of the 500 meter freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Cham...

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, i...

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas smiles after winning a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March ...

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas competes in a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022,...

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, i...

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for a preliminary heat in the Women's NCAA 500 meter freestyle swimming championship start Thursday, March 17, 2022, i...

ATLANTA (AP) — Lia Thomas moved one step closer to becoming the first known transgender woman to win a NCAA swimming championship by posting the top time in the 500-yard freestyle preliminaries on Thursday.

Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top seed in the 500, advanced to Thursday night’s final with her top time of 4 minutes, 33.82 seconds. Her previous best this year was 4:34.06.

Thomas led throughout her heat and extended her lead over Stanford’s Brooke Forde on the final lap. Forde finished second in the heat and sixth overall at 4:38.19.

Thomas also is the top seed in the 200 freestyle and is the 10th seed in the 100 freestyle, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Thomas is a former male swimmer for Penn. She has followed NCAA and Ivy League rules since she began her transition in 2019 by starting hormone replacement therapy.

Erica Sullivan of Texas finished second in the 500 prelims at 4:36.79, followed by Virginia’s Emma Weyant at 4:37.25.

Updated : 2022-03-18 02:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street