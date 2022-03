An old woman in her damaged home in Kyiv: The serious consequences of the war are already being felt by the people of Ukraine. According to UN estimat... An old woman in her damaged home in Kyiv: The serious consequences of the war are already being felt by the people of Ukraine. According to UN estimates, around 90 percent of the country's population could be hit by poverty if the invasion lasts twelve months. This could set the country back economically by almost two decades.