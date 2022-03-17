Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 22:00
NHL Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175 26-6-0 15-7-6 9-1-2
Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 19-5-4 20-10-2 11-5-1
Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181 21-7-2 17-10-3 9-5-0
Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165 18-10-2 19-9-3 12-3-1
Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228 16-12-4 8-17-3 6-9-2
Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 11-16-4 9-16-4 7-10-4
Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198 11-19-2 10-15-3 5-10-1
Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230 8-18-2 8-18-6 5-8-2
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 23-4-2 18-9-3 11-6-0
N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157 20-5-3 18-12-2 8-4-0
Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164 17-9-5 19-7-4 11-4-2
Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172 15-11-5 18-7-5 11-5-1
Columbus 61 31 27 3 65 203 223 17-12-3 14-15-0 8-11-0
N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161 14-12-4 10-12-5 6-5-2
New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220 14-14-3 8-20-2 8-10-2
Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206 11-15-6 7-15-5 4-11-4
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 24-3-3 19-10-2 13-5-2
St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 20-7-3 14-10-5 12-5-3
Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 18-7-1 17-13-3 8-8-1
Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167 18-11-0 17-10-4 13-6-1
Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173 20-8-1 12-15-2 13-8-2
Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 16-11-2 12-12-8 11-6-5
Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 11-15-5 11-15-4 4-11-5
Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216 9-20-1 11-16-3 6-11-1
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 60 37 16 7 81 210 146 19-5-5 18-11-2 8-6-1
Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176 15-13-3 18-8-5 6-6-2
Edmonton 60 33 23 4 70 200 192 17-12-0 16-11-4 13-4-0
Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 16-13-3 16-13-1 11-5-1
Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177 14-11-4 16-13-3 8-4-5
Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 16-11-4 11-14-7 10-7-3
San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185 14-13-4 12-12-4 6-6-3
Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224 10-18-3 8-20-3 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

Calgary 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-18 00:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
US expert warns of major impact of Chinese attack against Taiwan on global economy
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street
Good Samaritans return almost all NT$510,000 woman lost on New Taipei street