NBA Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
Miami 46 24 .657 7-3 W-1 25-9 21-15 30-13
Milwaukee 44 26 .629 2 8-2 W-2 24-12 20-14 26-18
Philadelphia 42 26 .618 3 7-3 W-1 19-15 23-11 26-16
Boston 42 28 .600 4 8-2 W-1 24-12 18-16 30-16
Chicago 41 28 .594 3-7 L-2 25-10 16-18 26-17
Cleveland 39 30 .565 4-6 L-1 21-12 18-18 23-19
Toronto 39 30 .565 7-3 W-5 17-15 22-15 23-19
Brooklyn 36 34 .514 10 5-5 L-1 14-19 22-15 26-18
Charlotte 35 35 .500 11 6-4 W-3 17-17 18-18 22-22
Atlanta 34 35 .493 11½ 6-4 L-1 22-13 12-22 21-23
Washington 29 39 .426 16 2-8 L-5 17-18 12-21 22-21
New York 29 40 .420 16½ 4-6 W-1 14-19 15-21 14-26
Indiana 23 47 .329 23 3-7 L-2 15-20 8-27 11-34
Detroit 18 51 .261 27½ 4-6 L-4 11-23 7-28 14-28
Orlando 18 52 .257 28 5-5 L-2 8-25 10-27 10-34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf
x-Phoenix 56 14 .800 7-3 W-3 29-8 27-6 33-9
Memphis 48 22 .686 8 7-3 W-4 24-10 24-12 31-14
Golden State 47 23 .671 9 4-6 L-1 29-8 18-15 28-16
Utah 43 26 .623 12½ 6-4 W-1 25-11 18-15 28-15
Dallas 43 26 .623 12½ 8-2 W-3 23-12 20-14 30-15
Denver 42 28 .600 14 7-3 W-2 20-13 22-15 25-19
Minnesota 41 30 .577 15½ 9-1 W-3 23-12 18-18 28-18
L.A. Clippers 36 36 .500 21 5-5 L-2 20-15 16-21 21-24
L.A. Lakers 29 40 .420 26½ 2-8 L-3 20-17 9-23 16-27
New Orleans 28 41 .406 27½ 5-5 L-1 16-20 12-21 19-23
San Antonio 27 43 .386 29 3-7 W-1 14-22 13-21 17-23
Portland 26 42 .382 29 2-8 L-2 17-18 9-24 11-30
Sacramento 25 46 .352 31½ 3-7 L-1 16-21 9-25 17-28
Oklahoma City 20 49 .290 35½ 2-8 L-7 9-26 11-23 14-31
Houston 17 52 .246 38½ 2-8 L-3 10-23 7-29 9-35

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106

Denver 127, Washington 109

Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114

New York 128, Portland 98

Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111

Phoenix 129, Houston 112

Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 104

San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120

Utah 125, Chicago 110

Boston 110, Golden State 88

Milwaukee 135, Sacramento 126

Toronto 103, L.A. Clippers 100

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.

Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-18 00:30 GMT+08:00

