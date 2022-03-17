All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|46
|24
|.657
|—
|7-3
|W-1
|25-9
|21-15
|30-13
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|.629
|2
|8-2
|W-2
|24-12
|20-14
|26-18
|Philadelphia
|42
|26
|.618
|3
|7-3
|W-1
|19-15
|23-11
|26-16
|Boston
|42
|28
|.600
|4
|8-2
|W-1
|24-12
|18-16
|30-16
|Chicago
|41
|28
|.594
|4½
|3-7
|L-2
|25-10
|16-18
|26-17
|Cleveland
|39
|30
|.565
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|21-12
|18-18
|23-19
|Toronto
|39
|30
|.565
|6½
|7-3
|W-5
|17-15
|22-15
|23-19
|Brooklyn
|36
|34
|.514
|10
|5-5
|L-1
|14-19
|22-15
|26-18
|Charlotte
|35
|35
|.500
|11
|6-4
|W-3
|17-17
|18-18
|22-22
|Atlanta
|34
|35
|.493
|11½
|6-4
|L-1
|22-13
|12-22
|21-23
|Washington
|29
|39
|.426
|16
|2-8
|L-5
|17-18
|12-21
|22-21
|New York
|29
|40
|.420
|16½
|4-6
|W-1
|14-19
|15-21
|14-26
|Indiana
|23
|47
|.329
|23
|3-7
|L-2
|15-20
|8-27
|11-34
|Detroit
|18
|51
|.261
|27½
|4-6
|L-4
|11-23
|7-28
|14-28
|Orlando
|18
|52
|.257
|28
|5-5
|L-2
|8-25
|10-27
|10-34
|x-Phoenix
|56
|14
|.800
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|29-8
|27-6
|33-9
|Memphis
|48
|22
|.686
|8
|7-3
|W-4
|24-10
|24-12
|31-14
|Golden State
|47
|23
|.671
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|29-8
|18-15
|28-16
|Utah
|43
|26
|.623
|12½
|6-4
|W-1
|25-11
|18-15
|28-15
|Dallas
|43
|26
|.623
|12½
|8-2
|W-3
|23-12
|20-14
|30-15
|Denver
|42
|28
|.600
|14
|7-3
|W-2
|20-13
|22-15
|25-19
|Minnesota
|41
|30
|.577
|15½
|9-1
|W-3
|23-12
|18-18
|28-18
|L.A. Clippers
|36
|36
|.500
|21
|5-5
|L-2
|20-15
|16-21
|21-24
|L.A. Lakers
|29
|40
|.420
|26½
|2-8
|L-3
|20-17
|9-23
|16-27
|New Orleans
|28
|41
|.406
|27½
|5-5
|L-1
|16-20
|12-21
|19-23
|San Antonio
|27
|43
|.386
|29
|3-7
|W-1
|14-22
|13-21
|17-23
|Portland
|26
|42
|.382
|29
|2-8
|L-2
|17-18
|9-24
|11-30
|Sacramento
|25
|46
|.352
|31½
|3-7
|L-1
|16-21
|9-25
|17-28
|Oklahoma City
|20
|49
|.290
|35½
|2-8
|L-7
|9-26
|11-23
|14-31
|Houston
|17
|52
|.246
|38½
|2-8
|L-3
|10-23
|7-29
|9-35
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106
Denver 127, Washington 109
Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114
New York 128, Portland 98
Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111
Phoenix 129, Houston 112
Minnesota 124, L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120
Utah 125, Chicago 110
Boston 110, Golden State 88
Milwaukee 135, Sacramento 126
Toronto 103, L.A. Clippers 100
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Washington, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Denver, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.