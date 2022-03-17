NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA a-Florida 60 41 13 6 88 248 175 m-Carolina 59 41 13 5 87 198 139 a-Tampa Bay 60 39 15 6 84 204 172 a-Toronto 60 38 17 5 81 223 181 m-N.Y. Rangers 60 38 17 5 81 184 157 m-Pittsburgh 61 36 16 9 81 198 164 Boston 61 37 19 5 79 184 165 Washington 61 33 18 10 76 201 172 Columbus 61 31 27 3 65 203 223 N.Y. Islanders 57 24 24 9 57 155 161 Detroit 60 24 29 7 55 175 228 New Jersey 61 22 34 5 49 185 220 Buffalo 60 20 32 8 48 162 212 Philadelphia 59 18 30 11 47 148 206 Ottawa 60 21 34 5 47 158 198 Montreal 60 16 36 8 40 150 230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 61 43 13 5 91 236 170 p-Calgary 60 37 16 7 81 210 146 c-St. Louis 59 34 17 8 76 211 165 c-Minnesota 59 35 20 4 74 222 195 Nashville 60 35 21 4 74 194 167 p-Los Angeles 62 33 21 8 74 178 176 p-Edmonton 60 33 23 4 70 200 192 Vegas 62 32 26 4 68 195 190 Dallas 58 32 23 3 67 170 173 Vancouver 61 30 24 7 67 179 177 Winnipeg 61 28 23 10 66 189 190 Anaheim 63 27 25 11 65 183 201 San Jose 59 26 25 8 60 156 185 Chicago 61 22 30 9 53 162 210 Arizona 60 20 36 4 44 159 216 Seattle 62 18 38 6 42 160 224

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

Calgary 6, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 1

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.