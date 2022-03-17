6N: Italy starting new back Capuozzo against Wales

ROME (AP) — Ange Capuozzo was rewarded for an impressive debut off the bench against Scotland with a start against Wales in Cardiff in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Capuozzo replaced an injured Pierre Bruno in the 45th minute last Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico and scored two tries, broke five tackles, and made five tackles. It only confirmed the good form he's showed at French club Grenoble.

He's at fullback this week, and Edoardo Padovani switched to the right wing with Bruno out.

The only other change from the 33-22 loss to Scotland was in the second row where Marco Fuser makes his first start since the November win over Uruguay. He replaced Niccolo Cannone, who was in the reserves.

The bench also featured props Cherif Traore and Tiziano Pasquali, lock David Sisi and back-rower Braam Steyn, set for his 50th cap.

Italy is already certain of a seventh consecutive wooden spoon. It seeks its first win in the championship since 2015. It has lost 36 straight.

___

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Leonardo Marin, Montanna Ioane, Paolo Garbisi, Callum Braley; Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro (captain), Giovanni Pettinelli, Federico Ruzza, Marco Fuser, Pietro Ceccarelli, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Niccolo Cannone, Braam Steyn, Alessandro Fusco, Marco Zanon.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports