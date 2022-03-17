Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/03/17 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 17, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Turning cloudy;33;26;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;SW;17;77%;61%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, windy, cooler;24;20;Increasingly windy;25;20;WNW;31;52%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Occasional rain;10;4;Rain and drizzle;12;2;N;5;71%;62%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A touch of rain;17;11;A little p.m. rain;16;11;WSW;10;64%;93%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;10;3;Mostly sunny;14;4;ENE;11;67%;0%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;0;-5;Cloudy;3;-3;NNE;14;66%;18%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Colder, p.m. rain;6;3;Cold with clouds;6;2;S;11;67%;44%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Frigid;-11;-16;Brisk and very cold;-9;-22;NE;25;83%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;35;23;A shower and t-storm;36;21;E;14;54%;92%;9

Athens, Greece;An afternoon shower;18;6;A couple of showers;9;3;NNE;21;53%;84%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Nice with sunshine;23;16;A shower in the p.m.;23;15;N;11;57%;83%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and cool;17;5;Sunny and nice;21;9;ESE;12;20%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SE;7;78%;85%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;34;19;Hazy sunshine;34;19;ESE;8;37%;5%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;28;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;SSW;12;62%;86%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;17;12;Windy with rain;15;11;NE;37;74%;98%;2

Beijing, China;Colder, p.m. sleet;3;-2;A little p.m. snow;2;-2;NNE;7;65%;74%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;8;1;Sunshine and chilly;9;-3;ESE;13;42%;1%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;14;4;Mostly sunny;13;1;NNE;10;67%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;20;9;A little a.m. rain;21;10;SE;8;74%;91%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;18;SE;12;71%;69%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Milder with clearing;14;0;Sun and some clouds;11;0;WNW;10;42%;4%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;11;1;Mostly sunny;14;4;ENE;11;63%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Chilly with some sun;6;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-5;ENE;15;30%;19%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;13;-2;Partly sunny;11;-3;E;8;39%;0%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Humid;30;15;Rain and drizzle;19;8;SE;11;74%;86%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;18;E;12;55%;66%;8

Busan, South Korea;Brief showers;14;8;Cooler, morning rain;11;7;NNE;27;74%;81%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;19;10;Sunny and nice;21;11;NNE;12;41%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;SSE;23;76%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;29;18;Inc. clouds;31;20;E;6;55%;27%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;37;25;Sunny and very warm;36;26;SE;15;63%;1%;11

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;17;4;Rain, breezy, cooler;5;3;NNE;27;98%;100%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;WSW;8;71%;65%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;7;1;Mostly sunny;9;-1;NNW;14;69%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;NNW;17;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;23;7;Cooler;16;4;N;31;46%;4%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NE;17;66%;53%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;34;23;Hazy and very hot;36;22;ESE;10;51%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Snow tapering off;3;-6;Partly sunny, warmer;10;-1;SW;10;45%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;37;22;Hazy and very hot;38;22;WNW;8;40%;0%;9

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSE;7;73%;66%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;14;2;Fog to sun;13;6;ESE;17;80%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and warm;21;7;Cooler, morning rain;11;7;W;9;68%;93%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Milder;18;14;Partly sunny;17;14;E;18;72%;27%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds and humid;28;22;Humid;27;22;SE;8;79%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;23;16;Low clouds;20;15;SE;12;78%;44%;6

Havana, Cuba;A shower;30;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;ESE;10;58%;6%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;7;-2;Breezy in the a.m.;4;-2;WSW;23;74%;14%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;S;9;63%;82%;7

Hong Kong, China;Humid;28;20;A t-storm around;28;20;WSW;6;65%;55%;2

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;Breezy in the p.m.;29;22;ENE;24;55%;16%;9

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and very warm;39;25;Mostly sunny, warm;37;24;SE;9;17%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;34;20;Breezy, not as hot;31;20;E;22;42%;44%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers;8;-1;An afternoon shower;3;-2;NNE;20;67%;84%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A morning shower;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;WSW;12;74%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Winds subsiding;34;23;Hazy sunshine;31;24;N;18;41%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;20;13;Cloudy;24;13;N;9;52%;44%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;24;8;Not as warm;19;8;E;16;44%;15%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;33;23;Breezy in the p.m.;34;23;W;20;54%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Hazy and very warm;31;16;WSW;9;51%;1%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;30;17;Hazy sunshine;34;20;N;21;14%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of sun;3;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-5;ENE;12;40%;5%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;30;25;Windy;31;25;NE;32;55%;15%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Variable cloudiness;33;23;ESE;9;69%;55%;13

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sun;36;24;Sunny and less humid;35;22;SW;8;41%;0%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NW;6;75%;93%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;A little p.m. rain;14;4;SE;11;68%;71%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;SSW;12;67%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;Sun and clouds;23;19;SSE;10;76%;10%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;21;10;Hazy sunshine;21;10;ENE;14;56%;6%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;14;7;E;12;70%;0%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;27;12;Sunny and warm;26;12;SSE;10;47%;1%;6

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;S;14;65%;12%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;15;8;Partly sunny;17;7;E;9;55%;44%;5

Male, Maldives;Clearing;32;28;Partial sunshine;33;28;WNW;10;64%;29%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;Morning t-storms;29;24;NE;6;85%;98%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;34;26;A t-storm or two;35;26;SSW;7;59%;75%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;15;SSE;18;71%;62%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;24;11;Some sun;25;10;W;10;29%;27%;11

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;24;Partly sunny, humid;27;24;E;16;70%;11%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;4;-7;Mostly sunny;3;-6;SE;7;36%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;20;57%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;29;17;A stray thunderstorm;19;14;SSE;21;62%;41%;2

Montreal, Canada;Variable cloudiness;12;6;Turning cloudy, mild;10;3;ENE;2;64%;67%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning sunny;0;-12;Plenty of sunshine;3;-4;NW;9;67%;5%;3

Mumbai, India;Sunny and hot;36;26;Hazy and very warm;36;27;NNW;14;38%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;30;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;NE;17;47%;27%;14

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Partly sunny;23;12;SSE;10;57%;70%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;17;6;A little a.m. rain;15;7;N;10;64%;66%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;-5;-20;Clearing;-5;-14;NW;7;75%;32%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A brief a.m. shower;18;9;Cooler with rain;13;12;NNE;16;87%;99%;2

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;6;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-4;WNW;9;55%;1%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy and mild;13;3;Clouds and sun, mild;10;3;NE;12;70%;71%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds and warm;34;27;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;ENE;17;60%;56%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;32;24;A shower or two;32;24;N;10;71%;97%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;30;24;A shower in places;29;23;E;13;74%;68%;9

Paris, France;Clearing;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;7;ENE;21;55%;0%;4

Perth, Australia;Warmer;32;18;High clouds;28;21;SSW;12;62%;26%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sun and some clouds;35;26;Humid with clearing;34;26;SW;10;65%;61%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;16;74%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower;33;19;Mostly sunny;34;20;ESE;10;47%;17%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cool;14;2;Partly sunny;13;1;NE;14;54%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;13;4;Cloudy;11;2;ENE;14;44%;91%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;18;10;Occasional rain;19;12;SE;13;72%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;ENE;11;75%;4%;6

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower or two;31;24;SSE;14;68%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy;1;-2;Breezy in the a.m.;2;1;ESE;21;57%;43%;1

Riga, Latvia;Abundant sunshine;8;-2;Mostly sunny;8;0;SW;16;49%;20%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;Sunny and very warm;33;24;N;12;60%;2%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;17;6;Sunny and warmer;22;8;E;11;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Turning cloudy;20;7;Mostly cloudy;17;5;NNE;10;54%;12%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;6;-5;Plenty of sunshine;5;-2;SSW;10;68%;8%;2

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;10;W;15;64%;70%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. shower or two;28;18;A shower or two;27;19;ENE;16;67%;97%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;29;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;24;E;25;69%;26%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Brief showers, humid;24;18;A shower or two;24;19;NNW;9;87%;88%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;E;9;33%;27%;12

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;24;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;SW;8;37%;0%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;30;21;An afternoon shower;30;20;N;12;75%;84%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Milder with clearing;20;7;Hazy sun;21;8;E;8;56%;7%;5

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;10;7;A shower or two;11;7;SSE;11;77%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;15;5;A couple of showers;10;1;ENE;15;57%;98%;5

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;18;10;Rain and drizzle;14;10;SSW;16;71%;66%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;8;71%;77%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain/snow showers;5;-3;Cold;4;-7;SSE;15;53%;2%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;29;23;A stray shower;29;24;ENE;22;67%;81%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;10;2;Lots of sun, mild;11;-2;N;14;60%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;27;21;Humid with a shower;25;20;SSE;12;75%;98%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A p.m. shower or two;26;21;Rain in the morning;22;17;E;11;74%;73%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;9;-2;Mostly sunny;6;0;SSW;19;70%;15%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;12;1;A little a.m. rain;7;0;NNW;10;81%;66%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. snow;4;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;ESE;12;87%;100%;1

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;10;5;Clearing;13;6;W;11;21%;5%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;16;11;A shower in the p.m.;16;11;SW;14;66%;67%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;20;8;Variable cloudiness;20;1;ENE;8;36%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Brief p.m. showers;19;9;Cooler, p.m. rain;9;5;N;16;72%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Low clouds;12;4;Mostly cloudy;8;5;ENE;16;78%;90%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;24;16;Breezy in the p.m.;24;14;ESE;15;40%;4%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;A morning shower;17;13;E;25;77%;90%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little snow;-3;-17;Mostly sunny;-3;-18;ESE;12;40%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;8;6;A couple of showers;11;6;ESE;9;67%;100%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;13;1;Partly sunny;13;0;SW;9;49%;3%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;34;23;Very hot;36;25;WSW;7;52%;64%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;7;-5;Mostly sunny;7;-4;SSW;10;41%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny;10;-4;Mostly sunny;7;-4;SE;13;43%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;15;12;Partly sunny;16;11;E;19;65%;28%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;24;WSW;8;40%;5%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;6;-3;An afternoon flurry;5;-2;NE;5;48%;88%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-17 22:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
Chinese invasion of Taiwan would draw ‘more robust' response: US commander
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft