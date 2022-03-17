UK ferry operator halts sailings before 'major announcement'

Three P&O ferries, Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Kent moor up in the cruise terminal at the Port of Dover in Kent as the company... Three P&O ferries, Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Kent moor up in the cruise terminal at the Port of Dover in Kent as the company has suspended sailings ahead of a "major announcement", Thursday March 17, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Three P&O ferries, Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Kent moor up in the cruise terminal at the Port of Dover in Kent as the company... Three P&O ferries, Spirit of Britain, Pride of Canterbury and Pride of Kent moor up in the cruise terminal at the Port of Dover in Kent as the company has suspended sailings ahead of a "major announcement", Thursday March 17, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — P&O Ferries, one of the largest ferry operators serving the United Kingdom, suspended sailings Thursday ahead of what it called a “major announcement.''

Karl Turner, a lawmaker who represents the area, posted what appeared to be a company statement on Twitter that said the announcement will “secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.”

“To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions,'' the statement said. “This means we’re expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today.”

The company said in a separate statement that it “is not going into liquidation."

There was speculation P&O is “planning to sack hundreds of UK seafarers and replace them with foreign labor," Rail, Maritime and Transport union general-secretary Mick Lynch said.

“We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected, and that the secretary of state intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue,” he said.

P&O told passengers on Twitter that it would be unable to run for the next few hours. “Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator,'' it said.

The company operates ferries between the UK and France, Ireland and the Netherlands. P&O, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

The COVID-19 outbreak had prompted the company to warn in May 2020 that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable.''