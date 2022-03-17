University in central Taiwan to offer full scholarships for Ukraine students

The Luce Memorial Chapel on the campus of Tunghai University. (Facebook, Tunghai University photo) The Luce Memorial Chapel on the campus of Tunghai University. (Facebook, Tunghai University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tunghai University in Taichung has launched a program that will cover all expenses for at least ten Ukraine students in a show of support for the war-battered country.

Organized by the International College, the initiative will finance four years of study for 10 Ukrainian pupils at the university as part of a program to enroll overseas students slated for May.

The university has earmarked a budget of NT$16 million (US$565,744) for the full scholarship, which will cover tuition fees, living expenses, accommodation, and Mandarin language classes for successful applicants. Each student is entitled to a stipend of NT$400,000 a year, per UDN.

Having lived in Taiwan for 35 years, James Sims (幸雅各), a U.S. citizen and dean of the International College, said Taiwan has one of the friendliest people in the world, and his proposal to aid Ukrainians received wholehearted support from the university president. “Taiwan can help and Tunghai can help, too!” he noted.

While relatively small in scale, the program is likely to sponsor an increasing number of Ukrainians should it get more funding, according to Tunghai University. As of Tuesday (March 15), the number of Ukrainian refugees had exceeded 3.06 million, according to a UN estimate.