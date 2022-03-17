Control Yuan members push for investigation of former Taiwanese ambassador to Nicaragua

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Control Yuan members Wang Meiyu (王美玉), Lin Yu-jong (林郁容), and Lin Wen-cheng (林文程) on Thursday (March 17) filed an application to investigate former Ambassador to Nicaragua Jaime Wu (吳進木), who became a naturalized Nicaraguan citizen after the Central American country broke off diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

The three pointed out in a press release that Wu had resigned in November, and Nicaragua announced its decision to sever relations with Taiwan in December and granted Wu citizenship. Wu had not reported anything about the impending end of diplomatic ties during his last posting, CNA reported.

Citing a family member's health issues, he stayed in Nicaragua upon resigning from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

As personnel with access to classified information, ambassadors are subject to the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法) and required to return to Taiwan when they finish their tenure at an embassy. They then cannot leave Taiwan without official permission for three years.

Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) previously said that the ministry did not know Wu would be granted Nicaraguan citizenship beforehand and that "Ambassador Wu did not inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in advance."