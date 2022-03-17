Contraceptives Market Top Key Player Analysis – Bayer HealthCare AG, Medisafe Distribution, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Global Contraceptives Market Report Insights:

Top Key Players of Contraceptives Industry:

Bayer HealthCare AG

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Medicines360

Pace Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actavis Inc.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Mayer Laboratories Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Groups plc

Pfizer Inc.

Key Segment Covered in the Contraceptives Market Report:

Global contraceptives market is segmented and sub-segmented as follows:

Global contraceptives market segmentation, by product type:

Drugs

Contraceptive pills/ Combined hormonal contraceptives (CHCs)

Male contraceptive pills

Female contraceptive pills

Topical contraceptives

Contraceptive injectable

Others (contraceptive gels, jellies, and creams)

Medical devices

Male contraceptive devices (Condoms)

Female contraceptive devices

Female Condoms

Intrauterine Devices

Hormonal IUCD

Copper IUCD

Contraceptive Sponges

Contraceptive Diaphragms

Contraceptive Patches

Sub-dermal Contraceptive Implants

Non-Surgical Permanent Contraceptive Devices

Contraceptive Vaginal Rings

Global contraceptives market segmentation, by end user:

Hospitals

Home Care

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Geographical Regions For Contraceptives Market:

Region 1: North America( US, Canada)

Region 2: Europe( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Region 3: Asia Pacific( China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Region 4: Latin America( Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Region 5: Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA)

