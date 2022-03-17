Anonymous takes down Kremlin's website over Ukraine war

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The decentralized international hacktivist collective Anonymous managed to take down the official website of Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of its cyber war

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Anonymous has launched a cyber war that has consisted of hacking into Russian government and state-run media websites, industrial control systems, and hundreds of surveillance cameras across Russia. On Tuesday (March 15), the collective announced that it had managed to crash four Russian governmental websites including Moscow.ru, Analytical Center for the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation, and Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

As of publication, only the Ministry of Sport website appeared to be functioning normally. On Wednesday evening (March 16), Anonymous announced on Twitter that Krelmin.ru, the official website of the President of the Russian Federation, had been taken down.

The hacktivists implied in the tweet that the Kremlin website is run by the Special Communications and Information Service of the Federal Guard Service of the Russian Federation. By Thursday (March 17), the Kremlin website had appeared to have restored normal operations.



Kremlin.ru server status check shows that it is "DOWN for everyone."(Anonymous screenshot)

Tango down: [https://t.co/j76OvqocuU]

ORG:*Special Communications and Information Service of the Federal Guard Service of the Russian Federation (Spetssvyaz FSO RF)* pic.twitter.com/IemcpKSS0m — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) March 16, 2022