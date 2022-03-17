Alexa
Egyptian motorist accuses enraged Taiwanese driver of 'attempted murder'

Aggressive Benz driver tries to force collision with Honda 3 times in road rage incident

  300
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/17 17:32
Mercedes-Benz suddenly cuts in front of Honda. (Screenshot from foreign resident)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A foreign resident of New Taipei City is accusing a Taiwanese motorist of "attempted murder" after the man made three attempts to force a collision between their vehicles on a major freeway.

At 6:10 p.m. on Feb. 26, an Egyptian motorist driving a white Honda with his wife and mother-in-law in tow had just entered the Linkou Interchange on National Freeway 1 when a black Mercedes-Benz appeared on the right and nearly collided with the vehicle as he switched into the left lane. The Egyptian national honked his horn to alert the driver of the near-miss.

Out of anger, the other driver then slammed on his brakes in an apparent attempt to cause the white car to rear-end his. The Egyptian driver managed to slow down and swerve out of the way.

He said that as he passed the agitated driver, the man showed his middle finger. The foreign motorist then tried to pass the black vehicle on the right, only to see it suddenly speed up, swerve in front of him, and slam on the brakes again.

Smoke shrouds vehicle after driver slams on brakes. (screenshot from foreign resident)

The Egyptian driver again managed to avoid a crash by switching to the left lane. As he moved into the right lane again, the aggressive driver accelerated, cut in front of him, and slammed on the brakes so hard that plumes of smoke could be seen pouring out from beneath his vehicle.

All told, the driver of the black car had deliberately tried to cause a collision on three occasions. The foreign driver told Taiwan News that he is pressing charges against the other man for endangering public safety and attempted murder.
road rage
traffic accident
traffic
traffic chaos
traffic accidents

Updated : 2022-03-17 18:23 GMT+08:00

