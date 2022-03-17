Chinese leader Xi Jinping faces pressure amid economic slowdown: WSJ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) could face cracks in his power base amid an economic slowdown, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal wrote Tuesday (March 15).

Reasons for the underperforming economy include the ongoing COVID lockdowns and the tighter controls Xi’s government has imposed on the private sector, including crackdowns on technology and property developers.

The problems have even caused former leading Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials, such as ex-Premier Zhu Rongji (朱鎔基), to express disquiet and question the wisdom of allowing Xi an unprecedented third consecutive term at the head of the party, the report said.

Xi’s “push to steer China away from capitalism and the West has thrown the Chinese economy into uncertainty and exposed faint cracks in his hold on power,” according to the WSJ.

The COVID pandemic, which started under his rule, has still not been contained, with lockdowns affecting consumer spending and industrial production. Since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Xi has also been trying to maintain a balancing act by not condemning Moscow while trying to avoid angering the West by supporting it.

While a year ago it looked like Xi’s hold on power was unassailable, the CCP is now trying to move away from some of his economic policies to revive growth after the 4% GDP growth the country recorded in the fourth quarter last year, the report said.