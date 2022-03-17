Taiwan hopes to start launching satellites in 2026

Taiwan plans to start launching its own satellites in 2026. Taiwan plans to start launching its own satellites in 2026. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan could start launching large satellites from its own territory in 2026, Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said Thursday (March 17).

Facing questioning at the Legislative Yuan, the minister said he hopes construction of a base could start in east or southeast Taiwan in 2024, with work to be completed in 2025 and the first launch scheduled for 2026, CNA reported.

At present, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) manages a launch center for small rockets in the Pingtung County village of Hsuhai near the southeast coast. Major satellites are launched overseas, however, mostly in the United States.

Due to Taiwan’s geographical restrictions, the MOST is already looking for a site in eastern or southeastern areas closer to the equator, Wu said. The ministry is focusing on finding just one location, but Hsuhai is not suitable because of its limited space. The National Space Organization (NSPO) has also named 2026 as the year Taiwan would be able to begin launching locally made satellites from its own territory.