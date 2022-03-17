Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan hopes to start launching satellites in 2026

MOST looking for potential launch site in east or southeast

  155
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/17 15:35
Taiwan plans to start launching its own satellites in 2026. 

Taiwan plans to start launching its own satellites in 2026.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan could start launching large satellites from its own territory in 2026, Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said Thursday (March 17).

Facing questioning at the Legislative Yuan, the minister said he hopes construction of a base could start in east or southeast Taiwan in 2024, with work to be completed in 2025 and the first launch scheduled for 2026, CNA reported.

At present, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) manages a launch center for small rockets in the Pingtung County village of Hsuhai near the southeast coast. Major satellites are launched overseas, however, mostly in the United States.

Due to Taiwan’s geographical restrictions, the MOST is already looking for a site in eastern or southeastern areas closer to the equator, Wu said. The ministry is focusing on finding just one location, but Hsuhai is not suitable because of its limited space. The National Space Organization (NSPO) has also named 2026 as the year Taiwan would be able to begin launching locally made satellites from its own territory.
satellite
satellite launch
Ministry of Science and Technology
MOST
NSPO

RELATED ARTICLES

INSPIRESat-1 jointly developed with Taiwan launches in India
INSPIRESat-1 jointly developed with Taiwan launches in India
2022/02/15 13:45
Taiwan joins in satellite launch in India for first time
Taiwan joins in satellite launch in India for first time
2022/02/10 11:26
Chinese satellite takes high-resolution pictures of Taipei
Chinese satellite takes high-resolution pictures of Taipei
2022/01/21 17:26
Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology to be reformed into new agency within months
Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology to be reformed into new agency within months
2021/12/28 21:10
Elon Musk's satellites reportedly had 'close encounters' with Chinese space station
Elon Musk's satellites reportedly had 'close encounters' with Chinese space station
2021/12/28 14:42

Updated : 2022-03-17 16:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Anonymous hacks into Russian firm running Ukrainian nuclear plant
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Xi considered invading Taiwan this fall: FSB whistleblower
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Video shows New Taipei MRT escalator suddenly collapse
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Chinese men caught smuggling babies from Ukraine
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
Taiwan eyeing 7, 5, 3-day quarantines
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
NT$19 million Ferrari totaled by tree in southern Taiwan
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
China warns it will take 'decisive measures' if Taiwan crosses its 'red line'
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
Taiwan Air Force denies crashed Mirage fighter was intercepting Chinese military aircraft
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan
Huge fire breaks out at Carrefour logistics center in northern Taiwan