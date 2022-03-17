Gogoro unveils new SuperSport electric two-wheeler in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gogoro unveiled its brand-new electric scooter — the SuperSport — on Wednesday (March 16) at an event in Taipei.

The SuperSport is the first to be equipped with Gogoro’s new SSmartcore technology platform, which provides high-speed computing power with an expandable open architecture that increases processing speed and connectivity of the electronic control and motor controller units, increasing memory, long-distance remote monitoring, and I/O control, according to the company.

The SuperSport also comes equipped with Gogoro’s new traction control system, which monitors wheel rotation in relation to motor output, detects any loss of grip, and instantly adjusts torque output until traction is regained. Gogoro’s latest electric scooter also has LTE wireless connectivity, which gives riders greater remote control, locking/unlocking, trunk opening, and real-time location capabilities.





Gogoro SuperSport. (Gogoro photo)

This is also Gogoro’s first electric scooter to come equipped with cruise control. The SuperSport is outfitted with a 7.6kW motor and can go from zero to 50 kph in 3.9 seconds.

It is available in three different models: the SuperSport, the SuperSport TCS, and the SuperSport ACE, costing NT$99,980 (US$3,525), NT$108,980, and NT$115,980, respectively.

“Gogoro’s SSmartcore technology platform enables a variety of new user experiences and capabilities that are available today on the new Gogoro SuperSport Smartscooter, and will be available to all of our vehicle partners in the future,” said Horace Luke (陸學森), founder and CEO of Gogoro.