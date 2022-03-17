Mandatory labeling for artificially marbled meat takes effect July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Artificially marbled meat must be properly labeled from July 1 and violators may face a hefty fine of up to NT$4 million (US$141,868), Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Thursday (March 17).

Artificial marbling entails the injection of fat into lean meat in order to enhance its taste when cooked. Consumers may mistake such processed cuts for authentic, naturally marbled meat.

Starting July, artificially marbled meat products must be clearly labeled in Chinese, with warnings indicating that they must be eaten fully cooked. The rule applies to both products on the market and offered in eateries such as hot pot and barbeque restaurants, CNA quoted an FDA official as saying.

Businesses failing to label relevant products will be fined between NT$30,000 and NT$3 million, while false labeling will incur a fine of somewhere between NT$40,000 and NT$4 million, pursuant to Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法).