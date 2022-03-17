Tkachuk leads Flames past Devils 6-3

New Jersey Devils' Jimmy Vesey, left, tries to get up after crashing to the ice with Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson during the first period of an NHL... New Jersey Devils' Jimmy Vesey, left, tries to get up after crashing to the ice with Calgary Flames' Erik Gudbranson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Brett Ritchie, right, celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game W... Calgary Flames' Brett Ritchie, right, celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman, center, and Christopher Tanev during the third period of an ... New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich, left, is checked by Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman, center, and Christopher Tanev during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Jersey Devils' Dawson Mercer, center, crashes to the ice after check from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau, left, as Elias Lindholm looks for the p... New Jersey Devils' Dawson Mercer, center, crashes to the ice after check from Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau, left, as Elias Lindholm looks for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich, right, has his shot deflected by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, center, as Brett Ritchie watches during... New Jersey Devils' Yegor Sharangovich, right, has his shot deflected by Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, center, as Brett Ritchie watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Jersey Devils goalie Nico Daws, rear, looks back as Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, M... New Jersey Devils goalie Nico Daws, rear, looks back as Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube scores during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, center, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game... New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, center, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian, left, and Calgary Flames' Trevor Lewis chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Marc... New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian, left, and Calgary Flames' Trevor Lewis chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

New Jersey Devils goalie Nico Daws lets in a goal by the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in C... New Jersey Devils goalie Nico Daws lets in a goal by the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube, center, celebrates his goal with against the New Jersey Devils with Noah Hanifin, left, and Johnny Gaudreau during the se... Calgary Flames' Dillon Dube, center, celebrates his goal with against the New Jersey Devils with Noah Hanifin, left, and Johnny Gaudreau during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists, leading the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie, Andrew Mangiapane, Milan Lucic and Johnny Gaudreau also scored for the Flames, who have won three of four. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

Dawson Mercer, P.K. Subban and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who have lost three of four.

Nico Daws allowed four goals on 19 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Jon Gillies, who made 19 saves.

With the game tied at 2, the Flames scored three goals in a span of 3:29 in the second period.

Dube put the Flames up 3-2 at 7:04 on pass from Tkachuk. Then, Tkachuk got a goal of his own, chasing Daws.

Lucic made it 5-2 at 10:33 when he deflected Rasmus Andersson’s centering pass for his first goal in 24 games.

Sharangovich cut the Devils' deficit at 3:51 of the third when his shot went past Markstrom’s glove.

Gaudreau scored into an empty net with 2:30 left to seal it for the Flames.

Ritchie gave Calgary a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, and Mercer tied it for New Jersey at 16:21.

Mangiapane put the Flames ahead again at 18:22 with his 30th goal of the season.

Subban tied it for New Jersey 5:01 into the second period — before Calgary's scoring outburst.

