India outbound tourism Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030

India outbound tourism market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the India outbound tourism market by region.

India outbound tourism market is expected to exceed US$ 45 Billion by 2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for India outbound tourism.

“India Outbound Tourism Market Analysis 2012 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2025” offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for India outbound tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to India international travelers visitation, spending, purpose of visits and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the India outbound tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore India outbound tourism market.

A detailed country-wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 16 nations. The research study limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of India outbound tourism market.

The countries included in this report are:

Singapore, Thailand, United States, Hong Kong, Australia, China, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Nepal, Cambodia, Mauritius, United Kingdom and Canada

Key Findings:

? India has become one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets in the world

? In 2017, there were more than 23 Million outbound tourist departures from India

? India ranks top in terms of number of visitor arrivals to Singapore and Thailand

? Indian travelers likely to become major spenders in the United States

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

? India Outbound Tourism Market (2012 – 2025)

? India Outbound Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? India Outbound Travelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? India Outbound Travelers Visitation Share & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? India Outbound Travelers Spending Share & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? 16 Countries Indian Travelers Visitation & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? 16 Countries Indian Travelers Purpose of Visit & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? 16 Countries IndianTravelers Spending & Forecast (2012 – 2025)

? Identification of Key Drivers and Inhibitors of the India Outbound Tourism Market

